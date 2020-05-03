Saudi Arabia Pledge US $ 2.66 Million Aid for Palestine

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia with the charity King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has pledged US $ 2.66 million in medical supplies to Palestine in the fight against Coronavirus.

The aid consist of medical equipment from Europe, China and the Kingdom.

The aid came because the country had repeatedly stressed the importance of working together against the pandemic. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)