Saudi Arabia Plans to Increase Umrah Pilgrims Up To 120,000 Per Day

Makkah, MINA – Saudi Arabia plans to increase the number of Umrah pilgrims up to 120,000 daily from the current 60,000, according to the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Deputy Minister of the Ministry Abdulaziz Wazan said in a TV interview there were steps close to increasing the capacity of Umrah to 90,000 pilgrims then to 120,000 pilgrims per day.

“Coordination with competent parties will be carried out,” he said, as reported by the Saudi Gazette on Saturday.

The Directorate General of Passports has completed the necessary technical preparations to receive and provide services to pilgrims from abroad.

Last Saturday, the Passport Directorate at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah received the first flight of pilgrims coming from abroad and was ready to process their entry in accordance with the Covid-19 prevention policy. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)