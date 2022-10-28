Saudi Arabia Allows Indonesian Umrah Pilgrims Without Age Restrictions

Riyadh, MINA – Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said the Saudi Arabian government allowed an unlimited number of Umrah pilgrims from Indonesia and without age restrictions.

“There are also no procedural restrictions regarding the presence of mahrams (blood relatives), and all health regulations related to the corona virus vaccine have been abolished regarding Indonesian pilgrims,” ​​he said as quoted from the Saudi Gazette on Friday.

The statement was made during his recent official visit to Indonesia where he met with officials from the public and private sectors in Indonesia.

Al-Rabiah stressed the need to resume flights between the two countries as before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The number of pilgrims from Indonesia is the highest among pilgrims from all other Muslim countries,” he said.

Al-Rabiah appealed to all pilgrims performing Umrah to visit Islamic and historical sites in the Kingdom, especially in Mecca and Medina, to enrich their religious experience.

“The kingdom hosts a large number of religious and historical sites which are worth visiting, the most recent of which was the inauguration of eight new sites in Medina,” he explained. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)