Sacrificial Animals Must Fulfill Aspects of Halal and Welfare

Jakarta, MINA – In an effort to guarantee the health, safety, and feasibility of qurban meat in the implementation of the Eid al-Adha 1441 H, Indonesian Ministry of Agriculture continues to improve technical supervision of animal health and veterinary public health of sacrificial animals.

It was conveyed by I Ketut Diarmita, Director General of Animal Husbandry and Health (PKH Director General), Ministry of Agriculture when opening the Farming on Cloud Program Vol.22 with the Topic of Halal Slaughterer Training on Tuesday.

According to her the process of slaughtering a sacrificial animal must fulfill two aspects at once, namely the halal aspect and the animal welfare.

Both aspects are in line with the requirements of the basic principles of slaughtering so that the role of is very importan in order to meet the requirements of Islamic law.

“Eid al-Adha is just a moment away, so it is very important to equip the halal slaughterers (Juleha) especially in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic by paying attention to health protocols,” she said.

To that end, the Ministry of Agriculture has made a series of efforts ranging from providing regulations, socialization, guidance and will also be involved in the inspection and supervision of qurban meat and animals.

“The Ministry of Agriculture is committed to ensuring that the implementation of sacrificial animal slaughtering in Indonesia can meet technical requirements in order to guarantee sacrificial meat that will be distributed to the public in accordance with the criteria of Safe, Healthy, Whole and Halal (ASUH).” Said Ketut.

Ketut added that various training and socialization on the implementation of sacrificial animal slaughter to the community is very important to be done massively in educating the public especially for the qurban committee related to handling sacrificial animals, halal slaughtering, and handling hygienic qurban meat through various media directly or indirectly. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)