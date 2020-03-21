Russia Hands Over Medical Equipments for Indonesian Persahabatan Hospital

Jakarta, MINA – The Russian Embassy (Embassy) for Indonesia and the Russian Mission to ASEAN on Friday, March 20 handed over medical equipment to the Persahabatan Hospital in East Jakarta to deal with the coronavirus outbreak or Covid-19.

The hospital was built in 1963 by the Soviet Union (Russia was part of the union state) and named Persahabatan by Indonesian President Soekarno.

Medical aid from Russia in the form of beds for patients, blood transfusion systems, and disposable syringes to complete the new room being built, according to a press release from the Russian Embassy in Jakarta received by MINA on Friday.

The Russian Embassy and Mission to ASEAN have traditionally worked closely with the Persahabatan Hospital which has been a symbolicof Russia-Indonesia relations since 70 years ago.

The entire Russian diplomatic staff expressed great respect for the heroism of Indonesian medical personnel who were struggling with all efforts to save lives and people’s lives.

“We applaud and express our highest appreciation and wish them all success,” said a statement from the Russian Embassy in Jakarta. (R/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)