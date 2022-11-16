Russia Denies Missiles Attack in Ukraine-Poland Border

Moscow, MINA – The Russian Defense Ministry denied that its troops’ missiles targeted near the Ukraine-Poland border. According to the Ministry, there was no attack in that direction.

“The (missile) fragments published in pursuit by the Polish media from the scene in the village of Przewodow have nothing to do with Russian weapons,” said a Ministry statement on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The ministry said “statements by the Polish media and officials about the alleged downing of the ‘Russian’ missile are a deliberate provocation to escalate the situation.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it was a Russian missile that hit Poland.

“Today happened what we warned about long ago. Terror is not limited to our national borders. Russian missiles hit Poland,” he added.

Earlier that day, at least two people were killed in a suspected missile attack in eastern Poland, not far from the Ukrainian border, prompting NATO members to react quickly.

Polish Radio Lublin reported that emergency officials and troops had reached the blast site in the village of Przewodow in Lublin district. The cause of the explosion has yet to be ascertained. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)