Ra’am Party Threatens to Resign from Coalition if Attacks on Al-Aqsa Don’t Stop

Tel Aviv, MINA – The United Arab List Party or Ra’am in Hebrew decided, Sunday evening to suspend its membership in the Israeli government coalition and the Knesset, following the attack on the Aqsa Mosque Friday.

The Israeli Arab Political Party even threatened Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to withdraw from the coalition if the attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque were not stopped, Wafa reported.

The threat came before the start of an emergency meeting convened by the Southern Islamic Movement Shura Council to discuss the impact of the events at Al-Aqsa and the subsequent attacks.

According to reports, the United Arab List intends to freeze its membership in Bennett’s governing coalition to reduce the internal pressure it faces from Arab society in Israel in general and from leaders of the Islamic Movement of the South in particular.

The Southern Islamic Movement issued a statement saying attacking the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the worshipers inside is a heinous crime against holiness and will plunge the area into a cycle of violence.

The movement calls on the Israeli government to rein in extremist Jewish groups that try to abuse the territory for political and religious purposes.

Thanks to the inclusion of the United Arab List in Bennett’s governing coalition, the anti-Netanyahu parties were able to form a government and prevent Benjamin Netanyahu from returning to power.

If the United Arab List Party withdraws completely from the coalition, the Bennett government will not be able to continue its authority and early elections will be held again. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)