Putin Wants to Attend G20 Summit in Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – The Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobieva said President Vladimir Putin wants to attend the G20 Summit in Bali later this year.

“Russia has been invited, the President wants to attend,” said Lyudmila at a press conference in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Previously, Russia’s insistence on being excluded from the G20 appeared. This is due to the country’s attack on Ukraine since February 24.

However, Lyudmila said, whether or not President Putin’s arrival depends on many things, including the development of the situation.

He also emphasized that the G20 is not to discuss the Russia-Ukraine crisis, but a forum to discuss global economic issues.

While responding to sanctions against Russia in several world forums, Lyudmila said, it will only destroy the system that has been built for decade.

Lyudmila also questioned the double standard practice of western countries imposing dozens of sanctions on Russia, but doing nothing against Israel attacking Gaza, the United States attacking Iraq and Libya.

The peak of the G20 summit itself will take place from October 30 to 31. World leaders are scheduled to attend at Nusa Dua, Bali. (L/RE1)

