Putin Stresses Russia’s Support for Palestine During Meeting with Abbas

Sochi, MINA – During a meeting with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas in Sochi, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that his country’s position on the settlement of the Palestinian issue remained unchanged.

“The Palestinian issue must be resolved in accordance with previous decisions taken at the level of the UN Security Council in a fair manner that take into account the interests of all the people living in this territory, on the basis of two independent states,” Putin said as quoted from Anadolu Agency.

He convinced Abbas to lead further efforts in this direction, and no matter how difficult it was.

“We will exchange more detailed information about what is happening now, what the current situation is, and together we will think about what can be done to move forward,” Putin added.

Palestinian President Abbas thanked Putin, saying “we always appreciate your role, your position [against] us, the Palestinian people.”. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)