Prisoner Society: Israeli Army Detained more than 30 Palestinians in Yabad Town

Ramallah, MINA – Israeli army detained more than 30 Palestinian residents of Yabad town in the north of the West Bank in the last two days, the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) said on Thursday.

It said that while some of those detained were later released after undergoing intense and brutal interrogation and just abandoned at a remote area, the army operation and atrocities in Yabad was still ongoing since the killing of an Israeli soldier on Tuesday morning during an army operation in the town, WAFA reported.

The PPS said the army actions affected many families regardless of their age or sex, some were beaten up and others were terrorized, particularly children, many left alone without their parents who were detained.

It said the army detained last night and this morning five town residents, including a 13-year-old boy.

The PPS urged international human rights organization to speak out against Israel’s collective punishment policy it adopts in the occupied territories and the atrocities it commits against the Palestinian civilian population.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)