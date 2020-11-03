President Joko Widodo Call on Religious Communities to Maintain Harmony

Jakarta, MINA – President Joko Widodo called on religious communities in Indonesia to jointly maintain harmony. It was conveyed at the opening of the 2020 National Coordination Meeting for the Forum for Religious Harmony (FKUB) on Tuesday.

The statement is also a response to the dynamics of inter-religious relations at the world level today.

“Harmony between religious believers does not appear suddenly.This harmony is the result of a shared awareness that division and group egoism will bring destruction,” said Joko as quoted from Republika.

Harmony, said the President, also grew as a result of joint efforts to live in mutual respect and did not leave room for mutual suspicion. This includes efforts not to allow seeds of hatred and hostility to develop, which in the end have the potential to destroy unity and brotherhood.

“We must keep this gift, we must care for it to become the strength of our nation, Indonesia. We should be grateful because in the midst of the turbulent global social and political dynamics, we can live harmoniously in pluralism. Protect each other, protect one another as fellow countrymen and brothers. -Waterland, “said Joko.

Through FKUB, the president also expressed his appreciation for activists at the grassroots level who continue to promote tolerance among religious believers.

According to him, the role of the movers at the lower level has proven to be effective in maintaining community harmony.

“For this reason, the government expresses its highest appreciation for the work of the activists and activities of religious harmony in maintaining harmony and tolerance in society, especially at the grassroots level,” he said.

The FKUB was attended by various religious organizations and assemblies from all over Indonesia. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)