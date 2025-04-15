Peaceful Demonstration in Taiwan Shows Solidarity with Palestine

Taipei, MINA – A peaceful demonstration took place in central Taipei on Sunday, as demonstrators gathered to show support for the Palestinian people and urge the Taiwanese government to uphold human rights and justice for Palestine.

The rally, organized by the Taiwan Alliance for a Free Palestine, began at 2 p.m. in the busy Ximending district. Participants carried Palestinian flags, posters, and banners with messages like “Stop the Genocide in Gaza” and “Free Palestine,” according to the Taipei Times.

The demonstration attracted a broad mix of civil society groups, including minor political parties like the Taiwan Obasang Political Equality Party and the Green Party Taiwan, along with labor unions such as the Taiwan International Workers’ Association and the Indonesian migrant workers’ Serikat Buruh Industri Perawatan Taiwan association.

Youth groups, students, women’s rights advocates, and various community organizations also joined the protest, highlighting the devastating impact of Israeli attacks on civilians in Gaza, especially women and children.

A powerful moment came when Melek, an 11-year-old Palestinian girl, delivered a heartfelt speech to the crowd.

“Kids in Gaza are just like other kids. They want to play, go to school, and live peacefully,” Melek said. “Instead, they’re being bombed, starved, and buried in rubble. More families are being destroyed every day, parents losing their children. It is a tragedy, but why does the world still stay silent?”

“I speak today for the children of Gaza,” she continued. “They deserve to live. The people of Gaza deserve freedom. Please let Taiwan hear our voice and stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people.”

Following the rally, protesters marched to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where they submitted a list of demands. These included a call for Taiwan to officially condemn Israel’s aggression in Gaza, terminate all cooperation with Israel, and stop the export of any technology or materials that could support military aggression.[]

