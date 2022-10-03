Palestinian President Condolences Indonesian Counterpart on Victims of Tragic Stampede

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas offered condolences today to his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo on the victims of the tragic violence during a soccer match yesterday at a stadium in the Indonesian province of East Java.

In a telegram of condolences, the President denounced this tragic event, expressing his solidarity with Indonesia in this calamity.

‘‘We extend our heartfelt condolences to your Excellency, your government, your brotherly people and the families of the victims. We pray to Almighty to bestow His mercy on the victims and to offer the wounded a speedy recovery,” he said as quoted by Wafa on Monday.

The latest toll caused by the riots stood at 174, while the number of injured rose to 180.

Saturday night tragedy in Malang City is one of the deadliest sports stadium tragedies in the world. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)