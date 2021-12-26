Palestinian Ministry of Health Records 23 Cases of “Omicron” in West Bank

Gaza, MINA – The Ministry of Health in Ramallah announced on Sunday that the number of infections with the new coronavirus “Omicron” has risen to 23 in various governorates of the occupied West Bank.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Kamal Al-Shakhrah, said that five new cases of “Omicron” were recorded in the West Bank during the past hours.

According to Al-Shakhrah, the new infections were recorded among those in contact with those infected with the mutant, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

Al-Shakhra called on all those infected with the mutated virus to adhere to the quarantine at home and not mix with others, so that government agencies in the West Bank do not have to allocate centers for them.

He pointed out that the situation in Palestine is much better than that of other countries, as he stressed the need to maintain that the number of infections with “Omicron”, which is known to be rapidly spreading, does not rise, calling on everyone to vaccinate. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)