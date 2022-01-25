Palestine Witnesses Significant increase in Corona Virus Infections

Ramallah, MINA – The Ministry of Health in Ramallah announced on Monday, the registration of 5 deaths, 3,620 new infections with the “Corona” virus, and 364 cases of recovery in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, during the past 24 hours.

In its daily report on the epidemiological situation in Palestine, the ministry said that the new deaths were recorded as follows: two in Tulkarm, two in Nablus, and one in Bethlehem.

It indicated that the new injuries were recorded as follows: “Tulkarem 181, Qalqilya 61, Jerusalem 197, Bethlehem 318, Nablus 487, Hebron 324, Ramallah and Al-Bireh 706, Salfit 47, Tubas 46, Jenin 113, Jericho 150, sector and Gaza 990”, MINA’s Contribor in Gaza reported.

It added that the new recovery cases were distributed as follows: “Tulkarem 10, Qalqilya 4, Jerusalem 4, Bethlehem 55, Nablus 52, Hebron 20, Ramallah and Al-Bireh 130, Tubas 17, Jenin 12, Jericho 10, and Gaza Strip 50.”

It continued that the rate of recovery from the Corona virus in Palestine reached 96%, while the percentage of active infections was 3%, and the death rate was 1% of all infections.

The ministry pointed out that there are 58 injured in intensive care rooms, while 90 are being treated in Corona centers and departments in hospitals in the West Bank, including 20 on ventilators. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)