Palestine Welcomes the Call for International Quartet to Continue Palestinian-Israeli Peace Negotiations

Ramallah, MINA – President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday, welcomed the International Quartet’s call for the resumption of meaningful Palestinian-Israeli negotiations, based on a two-state solution in accordance with internationally agreed resolutions,. Wafa reported.

At a meeting of the Fatah Movement Central Committee in Ramallah, the President stressed the need for the International Quartet to translate this effort into pressure on Israeli authorities to stop unilateral actions aimed at imposing its will by insisting on expanding illegal settlements and seizing Palestinian land.

President Abbas underlined the importance of capitalizing on the growing international momentum upholding the idea of ​​an international peace conference to resolve the Palestinian issue, based on international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

He called on states to translate this momentum into action to ensure the attainment of a just peace, end Israeli occupation and establish an independent Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as its capital on the pre-1967 borders.

Earlier this week, the International Quartet, made up of the United States, Russia, the European Union and the United Nations, discussed reviving “meaningful negotiations” between Palestine and Israel with the aim of reaching a two-state solution.

In a statement following their meeting, the Quartet urged parties “to refrain from unilateral action that makes a two-state solution more difficult to achieve.” (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)