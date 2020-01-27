Select Language

Latest
-391 min. agoDeath Toll of Turkey's Earthquake Up to 38 People
-341 min. agoPalestine Threatens to Withdraw from Oslo Agreement If US Releases "Deal of the Century"
-322 min. agoTatarstan Invites Director of "Lima" to Muslim Film Festival
4 hours agoPresident Jokowi Invites Pope Francis to Indonesia
5 hours agoDeath Toll of Corona Virus Increases to 56 Victims
Slideshow

Palestine Threatens to Withdraw from Oslo Agreement If US Releases “Deal of the Century”

Saeb Erekat (image internet)

Ramallah, MINA – A high-ranking Palestinian official, the Palestinian Authority based in Ramallah threatened would withdraw from the main provisions of the Oslo Agreement if the US President Donald Trump releases the “Deal of the Century” regarding the decades Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Saeb Erekat told French media on Sunday, his party had the right to “withdraw from the interim agreement” if Trump announced his plans, Press TV reported.

Erekat added that Trump’s initiative would change “the temporary occupation of Israel (the Palestinian territories) into permanent occupation.”

The Oslo Agreement, which consists of the Oslo I and Oslo II was signed by the late PLO Chair Yasser Arafat and former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in Washington DC, in 1993 and Taba, Egypt, in 1995. The aim of agreement was to achieve peace based on resolutions 242 and 338 of the UN Security Council to realize the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

Meanwhile, Fatah movement has expressed concern over the possibility that the “Deal of the Century” will be announced without consultation with the Palestinian leadership.

Fatah spokesman Jamal Nazzal told on Sunday the plan would fail to fulfill Palestinian aspirations for independence and self-determination in their own sovereign state. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news