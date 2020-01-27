Palestine Threatens to Withdraw from Oslo Agreement If US Releases “Deal of the Century”

Ramallah, MINA – A high-ranking Palestinian official, the Palestinian Authority based in Ramallah threatened would withdraw from the main provisions of the Oslo Agreement if the US President Donald Trump releases the “Deal of the Century” regarding the decades Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Saeb Erekat told French media on Sunday, his party had the right to “withdraw from the interim agreement” if Trump announced his plans, Press TV reported.

Erekat added that Trump’s initiative would change “the temporary occupation of Israel (the Palestinian territories) into permanent occupation.”

The Oslo Agreement, which consists of the Oslo I and Oslo II was signed by the late PLO Chair Yasser Arafat and former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in Washington DC, in 1993 and Taba, Egypt, in 1995. The aim of agreement was to achieve peace based on resolutions 242 and 338 of the UN Security Council to realize the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

Meanwhile, Fatah movement has expressed concern over the possibility that the “Deal of the Century” will be announced without consultation with the Palestinian leadership.

Fatah spokesman Jamal Nazzal told on Sunday the plan would fail to fulfill Palestinian aspirations for independence and self-determination in their own sovereign state. (T/RE1)

