Palestine Sends Its First Political Letter to US Government

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Authority (PA) sent its first political letter to the new US administration, outlining an agreement reached between all factions, includin Hamas, on elections in the Palestinian territories.

The letter affirms that all factions are committed to establishing a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The letter was conveyed by the Head of the General Authority of Civil Affairs Hussein al-Sheikh to Deputy Assistant Secretary of the US President Joe Biden for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr, Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

The authority spoke about the upcoming elections, insisting that all factions of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and others are committed to the vote that will be held under a modified constitution.

The message published by the Amad news site describes the latest commitments agreed by all political factions, including Hamas, at the secretary general meeting on September 3, 2020.

They agreed to commit to all standards of international law, insisting that the PLO is the only legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.

All factions agreed to establish an independent Palestinian state in all the territories occupied by Israel illegally in 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

They insisted there would be a peaceful transfer of power after the elections and ongoing non-violent popular resistance against Israeli occupation.

The modified electoral law passed through a decree by President Mahmoud Abbas clearly states that elections are based on the Basic Law of the PLO, which is the only legitimate representative of the Palestinian people, according to Amad’s news.

The message also outlined the conditions for candidacy, indicating that any Palestinian who wishes to run, must complete and sign an application in which they agree to the Palestinian Constitution and its amendments, and accept the PLO as the sole representative of the Palestinian people.

The message was sent in response to a request for clarification from the US government regarding the partnership with Hamas in the election.

Israel’s Channel 12 confirmed last week that Washington insisted that the upcoming Palestinian government must recognize Israel, abandon violent means and defend the agreement. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)