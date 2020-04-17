Palestine Receives $ 5 Million Grant from Qatar

Ramallah, MINA – Palestine reportedly received a grant of $5 million from the Government of Qatar. It is the second time since the beginning of Covid-19 pandemic emergency and crisis.

The head of Government of Qatar’s Civil Affairs Authority, Hussein Al-Shaykh, said his country had also provided equipment and medical needs worth US $ 10 million last month. Thus quoted from Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo) on Friday, April 17.

In addition, in early April, Qatar Committee for Gaza Reconstruction said it would finance 100 medical staff both doctors and nurses in the Gaza Strip for six months.

The Chair of Committee, Ambassador Mohammed Al-Emadi said the assistance was carried out to bridge the deficits experienced by hospitals and health centers in the Gaza Strip in the face of the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

He explained the process of empowering medical personnel consisting of doctors and nurses in Gaza was carried out in collaboration with relevant government agencies, especially Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Al-Emadi said the aid was a grant from the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for the Gaza Strip, with a value of $150 million. (T / RE1)

