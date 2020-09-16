Palestine National Council: Normalization with Israel Never Bring Peace

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestine National Council stressed that the Normalization agreement between the Emirates and Bahrain with the Israel occupation signed on Tuesday, does not represent the Arab position and will not achieve security, stability and prosperity in the region.

“The key of security and peace in the Middle East is the full right of the Palestinian,” said the statement as quoted from Quds Press on Wednesday.

In a statement on Tuesday, following the signing of two normalization agreements in Washington, under the auspices of the United States, the Palestine National Assembly stressed that Arab states that signed the agreement legalized Jerusalem as Israel capital and ratified the US’s Deal of the Century.

He continued the real threat to Arab national security and the Palestinian cause is the Israel occupation, which tries to liquidate the Palestine national rights and the state with Jerusalem as its capital.

He added that the move was rejected and would not free its owners from the catastrophic consequences for the future of the Arab nation and its future generations.

Israel could not hide its ambition in carrying out its plans and instead further strengthened its expansionist colonial influence not only in Palestine but also in the Arab region.

The council also added that the winners of the agreement will be Israel and the Trump administration, which allows its president to exploit and weaken Arab unity and deceive some of them to achieve their goals and to increase their chances of success in the upcoming presidential election.

“This agreement will not destroy our people and our leadership, and will not undermine our determination and will in the face of all these pressures and attempts to impose a political blockade after the Trump administration has failed to achieve its goals through financial blockades and economic sanctions,” the statement continued. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)