Jakarta, MINA – The arrival of Turkish Muslim football star Mesut Ozil is believed to be able to increase European and Middle Eastern tourist visits, especially in the sports tourism sector.

The Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy (Menparekraf), Sandiaga Uno said, together with Mesut Ozil. Later, we will introduce creative economy products to foreign markets.

Ozil is scheduled to promote the Concave shoe brand which has created many job opportunities for young people in Indonesia. Sandiaga also invited the community to encourage economic revival and job creation in the tourism and creative economy sectors.

Ozil is known as a football player who has many fans. He also frequently posts his support for Palestine and the war-torn country.

Mesut Ozil is a former German national team player. Ozil has also been poor across European clubs, at Schalke, Werder Bremen, Madrid and Arsenal. Currently, he plays for Turkish club Fenerbahce. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)