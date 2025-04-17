SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Over 120,000 Israelis Sign Petitions to End Gaza War

sajadi Editor : Widi - 18 minutes ago

18 minutes ago

3 Views

Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv to Demand Agreement with Palestinian to Release Captives (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv to Demand Agreement with Palestinian to Release Captives (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Tel Aviv, MINA – More than 120,000 Israelis have signed 43 petitions demanding an end to the ongoing war in Gaza and a prisoner exchange, according to the “Restart Israel” platform, Anadolu Agency reported.

The digital platform enables citizens to review and sign petitions online. As of Thursday, 120,522 people had expressed support for the return of hostages and an immediate ceasefire.

Sixteen of the petitions were signed by over 10,000 military personnel, including veterans, reservists, and active-duty soldiers from elite units, brigades, and intelligence divisions.

The remaining 27 petitions were signed by civilian professionals such as academics, artists, writers, poets, and engineers.

Also Read: Over 1,600 Extremist Jewish Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque

Among the prominent figures supporting the petitions are former Prime Minister Ehud Barak, ex-Chief of Staff Dan Halutz, four former navy commanders, Ami Ayalon, Yedidia Yaari, Alex Tal, and Dudu Ben-Besht, and three former leaders of the elite Flotilla 13 unit. Senior military figures like Amram Mitzna, Amos Malka, and Ilan Biran also endorsed the initiative.

All the petitions uniformly call for the release of 59 Israeli hostages, of whom 24 are believed to still be alive, and for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded on Friday by accusing the military petitioners of insubordination and warned of possible dismissal.

He claimed the movement was being fueled by foreign-funded organizations aiming to topple his government. Netanyahu described the petitioners as “a small, noisy, anarchistic, and disconnected group of pensioners,” vowing to expel anyone inciting disobedience. []

Also Read: Israeli Fresh Attacks on Gaza Kill 40, Injure 73 in 24 Hours

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagBenjamin Netanyahu ceasefire civilian protests Dan Halutz ehud barak Flotilla 13 Gaza hostage exchange Human Rights ICC ICJ international law Israel Israeli veterans Middle East conflict military petitions Palestinian Casualties Restart Israel War in Gaza

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv to Demand Agreement with Palestinian to Release Captives (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 120,000 Israelis Sign Petitions to End Gaza War

  • 18 minutes ago
Situation in Northern Gaza is Horrific: UNICEF (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Fresh Attacks on Gaza Kill 40, Injure 73 in 24 Hours

  • 3 hours ago
Baron Barslavsky, a 21-year-old Israeli soldier held in Gaza (photo: PIC)
none

Israeli Captive in Gaza Sends Emotional Plea to Netanyahu for His Release

  • 6 hours ago
Pro Palestine protest in New York (photo: Palinfo)
America

Columbia University Condemns Detention and Deportation Attempt of Palestinian Student

  • 10 hours ago
The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, released footage showing its fighters launching a rocket barrage at Israeli forces positioned east of the Netzarim axis (photo: Video Grab)
none

Al-Quds Brigades Launch Rocket Attack and Capture Drones in Gaza Operation

  • 14 hours ago
Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Gaza Hospital Director Held by Israel Faces ‘Inhumane’ Conditions, Lawyer Says

  • 15 hours ago
Load More
America

Video Evidence Challenges Israeli Military’s Justification for Killing of Gaza Paramedics

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 21:59 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Completes Siege of Rafah

  • Saturday, 12 April 2025 - 21:43 WIB
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto delivered a keynote speech at the ADF Talk session during the 2025 Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), held at the Nest Convention Center in Antalya on Friday (photo: Indonesian Foreign Ministry)
Indonesia

Indonesia’s President Addresses Current Global Geopolitical Landscape

  • Saturday, 12 April 2025 - 22:24 WIB
Articles

Indonesia Must Do More Than Evacuate, Gaza Needs Us to Act Now

  • Tuesday, 15 April 2025 - 20:22 WIB
none

Israeli Forces Close Ibrahimi Mosque to Muslims for Passover Celebrations

  • Tuesday, 15 April 2025 - 20:39 WIB
Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)
Palestine

6,500 Israeli Academics, Parents Call for Ending Gaza War

  • Tuesday, 15 April 2025 - 22:08 WIB
International

US Cargo Planes Deliver Heavy Weapons to Israel

  • Wednesday, 16 April 2025 - 22:27 WIB
Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Gaza Hospital Director Held by Israel Faces ‘Inhumane’ Conditions, Lawyer Says

  • 15 hours ago
Baron Barslavsky, a 21-year-old Israeli soldier held in Gaza (photo: PIC)
none

Israeli Captive in Gaza Sends Emotional Plea to Netanyahu for His Release

  • 6 hours ago
Ambulance (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Dutch FM Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Gaza Ambulance Convoy

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 14:30 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us