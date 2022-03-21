Opinion poll: 94% of Palestinians in Israel Subjected to Racism, Discrimination

Ramallah, MINA – An opinion poll released today, Monday by the Progressive Center for Religion and State showed that 94 percent of Palestinians in the 1948-occupied land (Israel) were subjected to racism and discrimination.

Israeli daily Maariv reported that the results of the poll were published on the eve of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination observed annually on 21 March.

According to the poll, 69 percent of the respondents believed that they were subjected to racism and discrimination in public places, while 41 percent said that they were subjected to racism in academic institutions, Wafa reported.

It revealed that 26 percentof the respondents said they suffered from racism in workplaces, and 11 percent said they were discriminated against in commercial places.

65 percent of the respondents indicated that their identification cards were checked, 59 percent were subjected to security inspections, and 58 percebt were forced to answer unusual questions.

75 percent felt that these measures affected their dignity, and 73 percent said it affected their personal security. The poll also revealed that 67 percent of the respondents refrained from applying for jobs due to racism and discrimination.

The director of the center, lawyer Samah Darwish, said that the results of this poll revealed the extent of racism in Israel, which poses a great concern. (T/RE1)

