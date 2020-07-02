OIC Asks the UN to Deal with Violations in Kashmir and Palestine (photo special)

Geneva, MINA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) called on the UN Human Rights Council in its 44th session to deal fairly with human rights violations in Kashmir and Palestine.

The OIC statement, delivered by Pakistani Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, also pointed to two other conflict situations on each of the OIC and UN agenda, namely Myanmar and Nagorno-Karabakh, a territorial dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Urdu Point reported on Wednesday (July 1).

Hashmi said in dealing with this conflict, the UN Human Rights Council must leave a double standard.

He reiterated the OIC’s concern over the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir occupied by India and called on all parties to ensure the protection of basic rights and freedoms.

On behalf of the OIC, the Pakistani envoy also urged the Council to implement the recommendations of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Jammu & Kashmir and the High Commissioner to continue reporting on the worsening situation.

The OIC, he said sought the implementation of a UN Security Council resolution on Jammu & Kashmir and fulfilled promises made to the people of Kashmir which included the exercise of their right to self-determination.

Regarding Palestine, the OIC urges serious follow-up on the resolution of the Human Rights Council regarding databases on business companies involved in Israeli settlement activities.

Regarding Myanmar, the OIC urges the international community to continue to seek justice and accountability for oppressed Rohingya people and to ensure the return of those who are safe, dignified and voluntary.

“The OIC expressed full solidarity with the Government and people of Bangladesh who are deeply affected by the entry of the Rohingya and called on the international community to work towards a long-term solution to this problem.” (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)