Nine Martyrs, Including Two Journalists, Killed in Israeli Drone Strike in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Nine young men, including two journalists, were martyred and several others injured on Saturday afternoon in an Israeli drone strike in the northern Gaza Strip, marking a new violation of the ceasefire agreement, Palinfo reported.

According to the Ministry of Health, nine bodies of martyrs, along with several injured individuals, including serious cases, were transferred to the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza.

Local sources reported that the attack targeted a car at the al-Attar junction in Beit Lahia, a town in the northern Gaza Strip.

Press sources confirmed that many of the victims were humanitarian and relief workers, with four being journalists. The strike hit a vehicle belonging to the Al-Khair International Foundation, which was providing shelter to displaced people in Beit Lahia.

In another incident, a Palestinian was wounded by Israeli occupation forces stationed in the Tal al-Sultan neighborhood in the western part of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The escalation continued on Friday, when four citizens were martyred in Israeli shelling in the Zeitoun neighborhood south of Gaza City. A

A fisherman was also killed northwest of Gaza City, while six civilians, including two women, were injured in Israeli shelling targeting eastern and central Rafah city.

On Thursday evening, two children were martyred, and the mother of one of them was wounded by an Israeli drone strike in Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip, following another shooting incident east of the Al-Shejaiya neighborhood in eastern Gaza.

The violence has been ongoing since March 11, with six civilians, including two brothers, martyred in separate Israeli raids on Rafah and Gaza. Prior to that, four civilians, including three brothers, were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a gathering of citizens in Rafah and al-Bureij refugee camp.

Data from the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor indicates that the Israeli occupation forces are killing six people every two days in Gaza. Since the ceasefire was declared on January 19, 2025, 145 citizens have been martyred, and 605 injured, with the violence continuing despite the ceasefire agreement.

Since March 1, when the first phase of the ceasefire ended, Israeli forces have carried out daily aerial bombardments and shootings, resulting in significant casualties.

The occupation army has committed approximately 1,000 violations of the ceasefire agreement, leading to 155 martyrs and hundreds of injuries, as well as destruction of homes and land bulldozing. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)