NGOs in the US Campaign for Release of Palestinian Children Detainees

New York, MINA – A number of NGOs and humanitarian activists in the United States (US) campaigned for the release of prisoners of Palestinian children in the “No Way to Treat a Child” action.

The action began with an online petition demanding the release of about 190 Palestinian children prisoners in Israeli prisons. Thus quoted from Wafa News Agency on Monday, April 13.

“We demand that the Israeli government immediately take action to free all Palestinian children prisoners in Israeli prisons and detention centers. Especially, now that there is an increased vulnerability by the global spread of COVID-19, “reads a joint campaign statement for Defense for Children International Palestine (DCIP) and the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC).

They demand the protection of the rights of Palestinian children to live and receive health according to international law.

“There is no way to ensure the health and welfare of Palestinian children prisoners, as long as they continue to be in custody,” the statement added.

“Very vulnerable, life coincides with each other in a detention room, in poor sanitary conditions, with limited access to a minimum source of cleanliness,” said the statement.

The campaign added, “The impact of COVIClD-19 is exacerbated by current living conditions, making Palestinian children in Israeli prisons and detention centers even more vulnerable. While international law requires children to be detained as a last resort. “

“This all must pay attention to the most important thing, which is the norm for Palestinian children,” he added.

According to DCIP data, there are four Palestinian children detainees held in Israel’s Megiddo prison. They were placed in solitary confinement after they made contact with an officer who turned out to be a positive Israeli COVID-19.

The “No Way to Treat a Child” campaign seeks to challenge and end Israeli military occupation and expose widespread and systematic mistreatment of Palestinian children in the Israeli military detention system. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)