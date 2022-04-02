Muslims in Palestine Start Fasting Ramadan Saturday 2 April

Jerusalem, MINA – Sheikh Mohammad Hussein, Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and Palestine announced Saturday as the first day of Ramadan 1443 H for Muslims in Palestine.

As quoted from Wafa, the Grand Mufti announced that the Palestinian Fatwa Council had confirmed that the moon was visible on Friday night.

Apart from Palestine, a number of countries also set Saturday as the beginning of the month of Ramadan, such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and others. Meanwhile, the Indonesian government has set Sunday as the start of Ramadan.

Welcoming the holy month of Ramadan, Jerusalem’s Old City residents decorate the city with decorative lights and other decorations.

As reported by Al-Quds Al-Arabi, young men in the Jerusalem neighborhood are competing with each other to make the most beautiful decorations around their homes. Included in the courtyard of the Aqsa Mosque.

