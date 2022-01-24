Muslim World League Praises Indonesia’s Harmony

Riyadh, MINA – Secretary General of the Muslim World League (MWL or Rabithah ‘Alam Islamiy), Dr. Muhammad Al-Issa praised Indonesia as an exemplary country that every country in the world should emulate, because it is able to maintain harmony in the midst of ethnic, cultural and religious diversity.

“It is very difficult to find another country that is as capable as Indonesia in managing its differences,” said the Secretary General of MW when meeting with the Indonesian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Abul Aziz Ahmad in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to a press statement from the Indonesian Embassy in Riyadh on Monday, the meeting was held to discuss efforts to improve Indonesia’s cooperative relations with MWL, especially in dealing with radical ideologies, strengthening and spreading the concept of ‘Wasathiyah Islam’ (Islamic Moderation).

The Indonesian Ambassador expressed his gratitude for the positive view of the Secretary General of the MWL towards Indonesia while hoping that MWL can continue to cooperate with the Government of Indonesia in spreading the understanding of Wasathiyah Islam in Indonesia through various cooperation programs.

“Strengthening dialogue is very important in maintaining a harmonious religious life, both between fellow Muslims and between Muslims and non-Muslims in Indonesia,” said the Indonesian Ambassador.

One of the main missions of MWL is to spread the understanding of ‘Wasatiyah Islam’ to the world and to fight radical ideologies and Islamophobia with wisdom (hikmah), according to Islamic guidelines.

According to Dr. Al-Issa, the formulation of the concept of ‘Wasatiyah Islam’ has been contained in the Mecca Charter which was signed by many scholars from various countries in the world and various Islamic schools of thought.

With the Charter, people can very easily distinguish groups with the correct concept of ‘Wasathiyah Islam’ and groups with new concepts or those who confuse the concept of Islam with other religions.

Meanwhile, in dealing with Islamophobia, it is necessary to prioritize the dialogue method by building good relations between religious communities.

Islamophobia that develops in Europe is not only caused by ignorance about Islam, but also influenced by the actions of Muslims themselves who do not show proper Islamic behavior.

However, with the opening of a special MWL office in Europe, there have been many positive changes from individuals who were previously hostile to Islam, to become friends and love of Islam.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia and the Secretary General of the MWL agreed that everyone should respect the rules and culture that bind somewhere.

In the event that Muslims become a minority group in a country, the rules and culture that apply in that country must be respected. Likewise, when Muslims become the majority group, they must prioritize tolerance with adherents of other religions. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)