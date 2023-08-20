Muslim World League to Establish Al-Nejashi Mosque in Ethiopia

Jeddah, MINA – Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday announced the league’s initiative to establish the Al-Nejashi Mosque in Ethiopia.

The Ethiopian government and the Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council praised this historic project, which holds cherished significance for the Islamic nation and the Ethiopian people, Arab News reported.

Al-Issa, the president of the Association of Muslim Scholars, visited Awolia College in Addis Ababa, where he interacted with staff and students.

He praised the college graduates involved in Islamic and humanitarian efforts, stressing the importance of advancing this work.

In his speech, Al-Issa expressed gratitude to Sheikh Haji Ibrahim, the president of the Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council, and those overseeing the administration of the college.

He acknowledged Ethiopia as a country of profound significance to every Muslim, as it welcomed the Prophet and his companions, providing refuge from injustice, oppression, and tyranny under its just ruler, Nejashi. The Prophet is reported to have said: “If you go to the land of Abyssinia, you will find a king there who does not oppress anyone. It is a land of truth.”

Following this, Al-Issa inaugurated the endowment (waqf) of Awolia College in Addis Ababa. The event was attended by the president of the Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council, the mufti, the mayor of Addis Ababa, and several academics.

Sheikh Haji Ibrahim expressed his gratitude for the MWL delegation’s visit to Awolia College. He said that the people of Ethiopia warmly welcome the delegation as they visit their second homeland, following in the footsteps of their ancestors who sought refuge there.

He reminded the audience that the MWL established Awolia College as the first Islamic social and humanitarian institution in the country. He further noted that the MWL continues to support all Muslims in Ethiopia, driven by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which established this umbrella organization for all the peoples of the Islamic world.

For her part, Addis Ababa Mayor Adanech Abebe expressed her deep appreciation during the inauguration of the project, emphasizing that the MWL’s implementation of this endowment project symbolizes solidarity with Ethiopia.(T/R3/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)