Muslim World League Inaugurates Project to Distribute Meat in Pakistan

Islamabad, MINA – The Muslim World League (MWL) inaugurated a project in Pakistan on Eid Al-Adha aimed at slaughtering animals and distributing their meat to the poor and those in need, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

A ceremony to mark the launch was held at the MWL’s regional office in Islamabad in the presence of Punjab minister of literacy and nonformal basic education, Raja Rashid Hafeez, the deputy head of mission at Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Pakistan, Mohammed bin Khalaf Al-Enzy, and Pakistani officials.

Saad bin Massoud Al-Harthi, the MWL’s regional director in Pakistan, said the project was part of the organization’s humanitarian efforts provided each year in several countries in cooperation with local authorities.

Speaking on behalf of the government and the Pakistani people, Hafeez extended his thanks to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the support provided for the needy in Pakistan.

He also praised the humanitarian efforts of the MWL and for caring for needy Pakistanis.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)