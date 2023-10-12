MUI Urges Friday Prayer Khatibs to Express Support for Palestinian People

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) appealed to the Friday preachers to express support for the struggle of the Palestinian people in realizing the independence of the Palestinian nation and state, praying for the safety and peace of the Palestinian Muslims.

This was stated by the Chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) for Fatwa, KH Asrorun Niam Sholeh in a written statement received by MINA, Thursday.

“We express our condolences for the deaths of Palestinian martyrs fighting for the independence of the Palestinian nation and state,” said Kiai Niam.

He called on Muslims throughout the world to perform unseen prayers for Palestinian martyrs in mosques throughout Indonesia, including after Friday prayers.

Next, perform Qunut Nazilah to pray for safety for the Palestinian people and may Allah SWT give the strength and ability to realize full independence and eternal peace.

The MUI also appealed to the Friday Prayer Khatibs (preachers) to express support for the struggle of the Palestinian Muslims to realize the independence of the Palestinian nation and state and to pray for the safety and peace of the Palestinian Muslims.

He appealed to Muslims to help in the form of funds for the struggle of the Palestinian people to obtain their rights to realize independence and lasting peace, through credible and trustworthy social religious institutions. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)