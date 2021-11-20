Muhammadiyah College Launches Scholarships for Palestinian Students

Jakarta, MINA – Scholarships for Palestinian students at the Muhammadiyah ‘Aisyiyah College (PTMA) have been launched. This program is a collaboration between BAZNAS, LazisMu and the Higher Education Research and Development Council (Diktilitbang) PP Muhammadiyah.

The launch of the scholarship program which was held online on Thursday, attended by the Chairman of the Indonesian National Development Planning Agency, Noor Achmad; Indonesian Ambassador to Palestine, Zuhair Al-Shun; Deputy Chairperson of the Muhammadiyah Higher Education and Development Council, Chairil Anwar; President Director of Lazismu, Muhammad Sabeth Abilawa.

“Let’s say Bismillahirrahmanirrahim together, we officially launch the Education Scholarship Program for Palestinian Students,” said BAZNAS Chairman Noor Achmad.

He also thanked Lazismu and Muhammadiyah for this collaborative program.

“We would like to thank Ustaz Adi Hidayat, the Rafiah Akhyar Mahad Islam Foundation for entrusting zakat funds of Rp 6.3 billion to BAZNAS specifically for scholarships at Muhammadiyah University. We give 100% of these funds to Lazismu and Muhammadiyah to be used in this scholarship program,” said Noor.

The President Director of LazisMu, Muhammad Sabeth Aliawa revealed, there was a new breakthrough in the administration of zakat to the Palestinian people, namely through a scholarship program for them to study in Indonesia.

In his speech, he said, this scholarship is a new idea, because so far aid for the Palestinian people is usually sent directly to the Gaza Strip, Palestine.

Sabeth said that the means of building peace is through education to improve the values ​​of human resources. So through tasarfu zakat with this scholarship scheme, it is hoped that it can help spread the Islamic values ​​of Rahmatan Lil ‘Alamin, the Islamic values ​​of the archipelago, and the values ​​of progressive Islam.

Sabteh said that the scholarship at the Muhammadiyah ‘Aisyiyah College (PTMA) would have two schemes, namely a master’s degree scholarship and a short course on NGO management and leadership.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairperson of the PP Muhammadiyah Diktilitbang Council Chairli Anwar said, there were a total of 22 Study Programs, all of which were offered in the form of Masters or Master Programs at Muhammadiyah Higher Education – ‘Aisyiyah (PTMA).

“We know that our brothers and sisters in Palestine really need education, so scholarships from various sources (BAZNAS, LAZISMU, Quntum Akhyar Institute) will be distributed to universities, in this case seven Muhammadiyah and ‘Aisyiyah Universities (PTMA),” said Chairil Anwar.

Muhammadiyah as one of the largest Islamic organizations in Indonesia, has great attention to the world of education. Until now, Muhammadiyah has 165 universities spread throughout Indonesia.

Muhammadiyah Scholarship will fully finance all education costs, accommodation and daily needs for scholarship recipients. Muhammadiyah offers two scholarship programs to Palestinians, which are divided into two batches, namely the Master Program (two years), the second Short Course Program (one month).

Some of the Muhammadiyah universities that will be offered include Ahmad Dahlan University, Aisyiyah University Yogyakarta, Muhammadiyah University of Makassar, University of Muhammadiyah Malang, University of Muhammadiyah Prof. Dr. Hamka, University of Muhammadiyah Surakarta, University of Muhammadiyah Yogyakarta and others.

It is stated that the Masters Program is intended for 20 people, the Short Course Program is 25 people. The scholarship coverage includes, Education Fund, Airline Ticket, Monthly Living Cost, Health Insurance Fund, Bridging Course, Indonesian Visa Making Fund, Initial Arrival Fee, PCR Test Fund and Quarantine Procedure.

The registration starts from November-December which will then be carried out in the selection and interview stages. The entire registration process is carried out through the scholarship.diktilitbangmuhammadiyah.org website. (T/RE1)

