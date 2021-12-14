Mo Salah Wins 2021 African Footballer of the Year Award

Cairo, MINA – The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) on Sunday announced that Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah wins the African Footballer of the Year award for 2021.

The IFFHS released a photo on its website showing Salah receiving the award which was among several awards presented by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), MEMO reported.

Salah, the striker for Liverpool, England, has become one of the best players in the world in recent years, winning two Golden Boots and becoming the highest-scoring player in a single season in Premier League history.

Experts say he is having his “golden year”, scoring 21 goals and nine assists in just 22 games for his club Liverpool FC.

The Egyptian star is currently the Premier League’s top scorer with 14 goals, ahead of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy with five.

Along with Salah, Manchester City Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez also won the IFFHS Best Playmaker award, Chelsea’s Senegalese goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, was named Goalkeeper of the Year, and Pitso Mosimane of South Africa, coach of Al-Ahly FC Egypt, was named Club Coach. Best. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)