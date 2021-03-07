Missiles Hit Palestinian Fishing Boat in Gaza, Three Died

Gaza, MINA – Three Palestinian fishermen died after a missile hit their boat off the coast of the Gaza Strip on Sunday.

“The three men were martyred when a missile fell on their ship in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of the southern Gaza Strip,” said Nizar Ayyash, head of the Palestinian Fishermen’s Union, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

Ayyash said the source of the missile was still unknown.

So far there has been no comment from the Palestinian authorities on the incident.

Meanwhile, the WAFA correspondent said the three fishermen who died were identified as Yahya Lahham, Hamdi Lahham, and Zakaria Lahham.

The source of the explosion is not yet known. But that morning, the Israeli occupation navy opened fire on Palestinian fishermen sailing off the coast of Gaza City, forcing them to return to shore. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)