Ministry of Health Announces 423 Patients Recovered from Covid-19 in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Ministry of Health in Gaza on Thursday announced that 423 patients had recovered from the Covid-19 virus in the last 24 hours.

In addition, on the same day, 1,595 new cases were recorded and five people died from the coronavirus.

To date, the total number of positive cases of Covid in Gaza has reached 133,483 and around 1,151 people have died, MINA contributors in Gaza reported.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education in Gaza on Wednesday started a Covid-19 vaccination campaign for high school students.

The ministry is targeting vaccination of 100,000 high school students.

The campaign also includes equipping medical teams and arranging logistics to vaccinate students across the Gaza area. (T-L-G/RE1)

