Ministry of Foreign Affairs Responds to Trump’s Proposal to Relocate Gaza Residents to Indonesia 

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu RI) has responded to a proposal by the United States (US) President-elect Donald Trump regarding the relocation of Gaza residents to Indonesia.

Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Rolliansyah Soemirat stated that the Indonesian government has no knowledge of such information.

“The Indonesian government has never received any information about this,” said Soemirat in a written statement on Monday (January 20).

According to an NBC News report, as broadcasted by CNN Indonesia, Trump’s transition official is considering the temporary relocation of Gaza residents as reconstruction efforts begin. Indonesia is reportedly being discussed as one of the potential destinations.

“The question of how to rebuild Gaza remains unanswered, including where approximately 2 million Palestinians can be temporarily relocated. Indonesia, for instance, is one of the locations being discussed for some of them,” NBC reported, quoting Trump’s transition officials.

The Gaza Strip has been heavily damaged following 15 months of relentless Israeli aggression since October 2023. The attacks have devastated civilian infrastructure, including homes, healthcare facilities, places of worship, and schools, leaving the region in dire need of reconstruction. (FARAH)

