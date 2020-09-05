Minister Retno Denies Pentagon’s Report that Indonesia as Location of China’s Military Logistics Facilities

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs denied the Pentagon’s (US Defense Ministry) report which stated that Indonesia is one of the countries that China would make as a location for its military logistics facilitation.

“I want to expressly emphasize that in accordance with the lines and principles of Indonesian foreign policy, Indonesian territory cannot and will not be used as a military base or facility for any country,” said Retno Marsudi in an online media press conference on Friday.

As quoted from Kompas.tv, the Pentagon’s annual report said China plans to build logistics facilities for the military in a number of countries, including Indonesia.

In the 200-page report delivered on Tuesday, China mentioned several countries that will be used as logistics bases.

Those countries are Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Kenya, Syecelles, Tanzania, Angola and Tajikistan.

The Pentagon considers the plan to disrupt the US military operations and potentially launch a Chinese attack on the US. (L / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)