Minister of Health: Cannabis Can Be Used for Medical Research, Not for Consumption

Jakarta, MINA – Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin reaffirmed that his party allowed medical research related to the efficacy of the cannabis plant. However, people are still not allowed to consume it for recreational needs.

“As long as marijuana is used for medical research, we will allow it. But not for consumption,” Budi told reporters in Jakarta on Sunday as quoted from online news site, Republika.

Budi explained that his party allowed medical marijuana research because marijuana is the same as other plants. On Wednesday, Budi said that his party would soon issue a regulation related to the use of marijuana for medical needs. The regulation will refer to the results of a study by the Ministry of Health regarding the use of marijuana for medical purposes.

“We have conducted a study. Later, in a moment, the regulations will be issued for medical needs,” said Budi.

The issue of the use of marijuana for treatment emerged after a mother named Santi Warastuti held a peaceful protest in the Hotel Indonesia roundabout area, Jakarta on Car Free Day (CFD) on Sunday. Coming from Yogyakarta, Santi brought her child named Pika who suffers from cerebral palsy or a disorder that affects one’s body coordination ability. During the peaceful protest, Santi walked by holding a white board with large writing: “Help My Son Needs Medical Marijuana”.

Santi also brought a letter addressed to the judges of the Constitutional Court to immediately decide on a judicial review lawsuit against Law No. 35 of 2009 concerning Narcotics which she had applied for two years ago.

He feels aggrieved because the use of marijuana is prohibited for medical purposes as regulated in Article 6 and Article 8 of the Act. He asked the Court to legalize the use of marijuana for treatment. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)