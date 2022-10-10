Malang Police Perform Prostrate Mass Apologizing to Victims of Kanjuruhan Tragedy

Malang, MINA – Police in Malang perform mass prostration. This action was carried out at the Mapolresta Malang courtyard as a sympathy and apology to the victims of the Kanjuruhan Tragedy which claimed 131 lives.

As quoted from detik.Jatim on Monday, the action was carried out during a routine rally at the Malang Police Headquarters. Spontaneously they prostrated while offering an apology for the Kanjuruhan Tragedy.

Malang City Police Chief Kombes Budi Hermanto and all his staff bowed down together for a moment. They kneel down to beg for forgiveness and apologize to the victims and their families and all of Aremania.

The atmosphere of silence and emotion was felt when all personnel bowed down together at the Mapolresta Malang City yard.

“Spontaneously, I asked the creator and apologized to the victim and her family (the Aremania victims in the Kanjuruhan Tragedy Malang),” Budi Hermanto told reporters on Monday.

According to Budi, the Kanjuruhan tragedy not only brought sorrow to the victims and Aremania, but also to his party. This is because Police and Aremania have a close relationship all this time. (T/RE1)

