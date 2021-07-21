King Salman Thanks Islamic Nations for Supporting Saudi Arabia’s Hajj Efforts

Riyadh, MINA – The support of Islamic nations for Saudi Arabia’s efforts against COVID-19 during Hajj contributed to protecting pilgrims and prevented the spread of the pandemic, Saudi King Salman said on Tuesday.

In a televised address to mark Eid Al-Adha, the king said measures had been taken during the pilgrimage to reduce the chances of COVID-19 spreading “in view of what the world is going through,” and the Saudi vaccination campaign had allowed authorities to provide a safe environment for pilgrims.

For the second year running, Saudi Arabia limited pilgrims to those living in the Kingdom. Just 60,000 people were allowed to take part provided they had been vaccinated.

“I thank Allah Almighty for the great success of the Kingdom’s efforts in reducing the effects imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic on all aspects of life and works to increase society immunity by providing more than 22 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to citizens and residents,” he said.

The King congratulated Muslims on Eid Al-Adha and prayed for the safe return of pilgrims to their families. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)