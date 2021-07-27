Junta Annuls Aung San Party’s Victory in 2020 Elections

Naypyidaw, MINA – Myanmar’s junta on Monday night annulled the election results won by Aung San Suu Kyi’s party, the National League for Democracy (NLD) on the grounds that the elections were not free and fair.

It was announced by the junta after nearly six months of overthrowing the Nobel Peace Prize laureate in a coup.

Myanmar’s junta, through its election commission, said investigations had uncovered 11 million cases of fraud in the 2020 election when the military party lost badly to the NLD, Anadolu Agency reported.

“The NLD is trying to take power from non-NLD parties and candidates by abusing COVID-19 restrictions,” Myanmar election commission chairman Thein Soe said in a statement.

The Myanmar junta previously said new elections would be held within two years.

Suu Kyi, who has been detained since the coup, faces a number of charges, ranging from violating COVID-19 restrictions to illegally importing walkie talkies.

The charges could result in the woman being detained for more than 10 years. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)