Journalists Syndicate: ICC’s Decision is A Victory for Suffering, Sacrifices of PalestinianPeople

Ramallah, MINA – The Journalists Syndicate considered the decision of the Pre-Trial Chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) regarding the court’s jurisdiction to consider crimes committed in the West Bank and Gaza as a victory for the suffering and sacrifices of the Palestinians and their just cause.

It also opens the door to close accountability for the murderers of journalists and the perpetrators of crimes against them, in line with United Nations General Assembly Resolution, Wafa reported.

In a statement issued on Saturday evening, the Syndicate welcomed this important and historic decision that strengthens the Syndicate’s direction to internationalize the issue of Palestinian journalists and the crimes committed against them by the military occupation machine, supported by the political and security level, and supports its efforts and the efforts of the International Federation of Journalists in cases and complaints submitted to international justice.

The Syndicate called for the need to expedite the translation of this decision, and for the international prosecution to start its investigations that will inevitably lead to accountability and punishment of the occupation for all crimes against our Palestinian people, including the documented crimes against journalists and the media. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)