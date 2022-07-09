Jakarta Residents Prompted to Adopt Ecoqurban on Idul Adha

Jakarta, MINA – The Jakarta Environment (LH) Agency prompts Jakarta residents to adopt Ecoqurban which is using eco-friendly containers in distributing qurban(sacrificial) meat during Eid al-Adha the Day of Sacrifice, which fell on Sunday (July 10), Beritajakarta reported.

LH Agency Head Asep Kuswanto said that residents or the qurban committee could use ec0-friendly containers such as banana leaves, taro leaves, bamboo baskets, coconut leaf baskets, and pandan leaf baskets.

It was aimed to enforce Gubernatorial Regulation number 142/2019 on the Obligation to Use Eco-Friendly Shopping Bags.

“Many alternatives we can replace single-use plastic. One of them is bongsang (bamboo basket),” he stated on Friday.

He explained that plastic bags are a type of waste that takes hundreds of years to decompose naturally. Specifically, the black plastic bag is the result of the recycling process of used plastic which contains carcinogenic substances and is harmful to health.

“In its process, various chemicals are also added which add to the harmful effects on health,” he furthered.

He added that residents can bring their own eco-friendly containers when they are going to take the qurban meat.

“We ask the committee to manage the waste after the implementation of the qurban activities,” he stated.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of bongsang (bamboo baskets) containing qurban(animal sacrifice) meat will be distributed to ten sub-districts spread across South Jakarta on the forthcoming Idul Adha.

“We already prepare around 20,000 baskets for qurban meat,” South Jakarta Baznas Bazis Coordinator Yasdar said on Wednesday.

Of the 20,000 baskets, 10,000 would be distributed to each sub-district where each receives 1,000 baskets. While the rest 10,000 baskets would be given to Mosque welfare councils (DKM).

“We’ll send them on D-3 of Idul Adha,” he stated. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)