Israel’s Minister of Public Security Receives Threats from Jewish Extremists

Jerusalem, MINA – Israel’s Minister of Public Security Omer Bar-Lev has come under threat from Israeli settler extremists after telling US officials that he is working to end settler violence.

Currently, he has been given round-the-clock security protection.

“Starting this morning, I am covered 24/7. For the last six months, when I was asked why I didn’t have a bodyguard, I replied that I was not threatened,” Bar Lev tweeted.

“But because of my determination in the fight against Arab criminal families, I hope I won’t get to the point where they threaten me personally. But no, I was not threatened by Arab criminals: I was threatened by Israeli Jews,” he added.

During a Labor meeting, Bar Lev was asked why he didn’t have bodyguards, and he said he felt safe.

Bar Lev blamed the threats on Israel’s Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, Minister of Religious Services Matan Kahana and Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel who criticized him for tweeting about his conversation about settler violence with US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland.

“The reaction of the three ministers to my tweet made me an enemy of all settlers and made me look like someone who doesn’t understand security,” Bar Lev said as reported by The Jerusalem Post.

Labor leader Merav Michaeli said threats against his party mates reflected the “degradation of democracy.”

Previously, Bar Lev was asked to apologize for his statements about the violence of the settlers, but he refused. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)