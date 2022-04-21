Israeli Warplanes Again Attack Sites in the Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israeli warplanes attacked early this Thursday morning several sites in the besieged Gaza Strip causing damage but no injuries, reported WAFA.

The warplanes fired two missiles at a site in Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City, destroying it and causing fire. Residents nearby reported serious damage to their property.

Warplanes also fired two missiles at a location west of Nusseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip also causing serious damage to the site and nearby homes.

Israeli army also opened artillery fire at lands east of Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip and at areas east of Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip without causing any bodily harm.

Israel claims the attacks came in response to the firing of a rocket from Gaza last night that fell in southern Israel.

This is the second time in two days Israeli warplanes attack targets in Gaza in response to the firing of rockets.

Meanwhile, Israeli navy warships fired several shells at the northern Gaza coast this morning causing explosions but no injuries.

The shelling apparently was a warning to fishermen not to go into the sea. (T/RE1)

