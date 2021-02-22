Israeli Settlers Chop Down Dozens of Palestinian Olive Trees

Bethlehem, MINA – Israeli settlers cut down on Sunday dozens of olive trees belonging to a Palestinian resident in the village of al-Walaja, northwest of the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, according to sources.

Ibrahim Awad, an activist, told WAFA that local resident Fawzi Khalifa was surprised to find out that settlers have used an electric saw to chop down around 70 olive trees that are over ten years of age.

He said the village has recently been subjected to several Israeli violations, including demolition and stop construction notices, razing of lands, and uprooting of trees. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)