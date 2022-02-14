Israeli Right-wing Lawmaker to Reopen Office in Sheikh Jarrah

Jerusalem, MINA – Right-wing Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir plans to reopen offices in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem in a move that is likely to cause tension amid the expulsion of Palestinians from the area.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said BenGvir wanted to set up another office in Sheikh Jarrah to support the Jews living in the neighborhood.

In May 2021, a lawmaker moved his office to the neighborhood but he was prevented from moving to the area by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government due to concerns of escalation amid tensions between Palestinians and Israelis over house evictions.

Since last year, tensions have risen in Sheikh Jarrah after an Israeli court ordered the expulsion of several Palestinian families in favor of Israeli settlers.

Since 1956, a total of 37 Palestinian families have lived in 27 houses in the neighborhood. However, illegal Jewish settlers have tried to expel them under a law approved by the Israeli parliament in 1970. (T/RE1)

