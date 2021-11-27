Israeli Occupation Luanches Many Arrest Campaigns in Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – At dawn on Friday, confrontations erupted between the Israeli occupation forces and unarmed Palestinian citizens, which its forces stormed Al-Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, while the occupation forces arrested a number of citizens from the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Local sources said that Palestinian youths in Al-Aroub camp responded to the storming of the armed occupation forces with stones.

At the same time, the occupation forces launched a campaign of arrests against a number of citizens from the West Bank and Jerusalem, including a citizen and his son from Tulkarm, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

In Bethlehem, the occupation forces arrested the young Ibrahim Arafa after raiding his family’s house, while another military force arrested three young men after stopping their vehicle.

In Jerusalem, the occupation forces arrested the endowment employee at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Khamis Shehadeh, and took him to interrogation, while they arrested the 17-year-old boy, Muhammad Ali Al-Ghoul, from Silwan, and the young men Nasri Ghanem, Ahmed Salah and Malik Muhaisen from Shuafat camp.

The 55-year-old citizen, Hatem Fuqaha, and his son, Qassam, were arrested, after they raided their home in Tulkarm.

The family of the citizen Hatem Fuqaha who suffers from diabetes and stress is considered a model of suffering under the systematic policy of detention by the Israeli occupation and the Palestinian Authority.

His daughter, Alaa, a freed prisoner, was detained for several months in the Israeli prisons, and the father Hatem was arrested by the Israeli occupation and PA several times. Furthermore, his son Muhammad was arrested several times politically by the Palestinian Authority and once by the occupation for a period of eight months.

It is worth noting that Fuqaha suffers from several diseases and his family is often forced to transfer him to the hospital due to the health problems he is going through. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)