Israeli Occupation Forces Shoot 3 Palestinians and Arrest 3 Others in Jenin

Gaza, MINA – Three Palestinian civilians, including a woman, were injured, and three others were arrested during the Israeli occupation forces’ storming of Jenin refugee camp and Anza village south of the Jenin city, today, Wednesday.

Local sources said that the Israeli forces stormed Jenin refugee camp, successively firing bullets and sound and gas grenades towards the civilians. This led to injuring two young men by hand and foot, and a woman with a stun grenade, MINA’s contributor in Gaza reported.

Undercover special forces kidnapped the young man, Ashraf al-Qaisi, while storming the Jenin camp, according to the same sources.

In the same context, the occupation forces stormed the village of Anza, and arrested the two young men, Ahmed Jaber Obaid and Muhammad Asaad Ataya, after raiding and searching their homes. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

