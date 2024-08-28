Israeli Occupation Forces Raid Medical Facility in Al-Far’a Camp South of Tubas

Tubas, MINA – Israeli occupation forces today on Wednesday raided and attacked a medical facility in the Al-Far’a refugee camp south of Tubas, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

PRCS said Israeli forces detained its staff, assaulted the director of the ambulance center, Nidal Odeh, and opened live fire inside the center, WAFA reported.

The occupation also imposed a complete siege on the camp and prevented the movement of citizens.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health warned of the repercussions of the occupation’s siege on Jenin and Tulkarem hospitals, where dozens of patients are currently being treated.

The ministry directed all medical staff in Jenin to go to the nearest health center to support their colleagues in dealing with the emergency situation in the province, partiality after forces bulldozed the roads leading to the hospitals. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)